Hold On To Those Polygonal Hats, The Original Tomb Raider Trilogy Is Getting A Remaster

Tomb Raider 1, 2, and 3 are being remastered, with a release date set for February 14, 2024, it’s been revealed during the recent Nintendo Direct. While the remaster was initially announced (obviously) for Nintendo Switch, Crystal Dynamics has since confirmed that the first three games will also come to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

All three Tomb Raider games will feature upgraded visuals, but also boast the option to return to the classic polygonal look at any time, if you’re so inclined. The remastered trilogy will include all of the expansions, as well as secret levels for each game.

The first Tomb Raider initially released in 1996, with the second and third games launching in 1997 and 1998 respectively. There’s since been a whole host of sequels and spinoffs, with the 2013 Tomb Raider seeing the franchise modernise Lara Croft and explore her story before she became the iconic seasoned explorer. The release of Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider followed on from the franchise’s strike out into modern platforms and make up the Survivor trilogy.

Since then, Crystal Dynamics has hinted at wanting to “unify” the Survivor trilogy and the original games’ timelines – and in recent months, there’s been plenty of Tomb Raider news with the update of the official website teasing at new reveals and “breaking news”, the inclusion of what some believe could be the first glimpse at a “unified” Lara Croft in Call of Duty, and the changing of hands to Amazon Games. A new mainline title is still in the works, although details on it so far as pretty minimal – and it looks like work on a remaster might be why.



Tomb Raider isn't the only game announced at the Nintendo Direct getting a remaster or reboot, with Another Code: Two Memories (a DS classic), also known as Trace Memory being remastered for Nintendo Switch as well in the form of Another Code Recollection.