Update To Official Tomb Raider Website Promises Fans “Breaking News”

An update to the official Tomb Raider website has fans watching the franchise closely for a potential reveal of a new title, with the home page telling fans to sign up for the mailing list to be the first to hear “breaking news,” including for “releases” among other new announcements.

The opening page for the Tomb Raider site now promises that the mailing list will provide fans with news on releases, as well as rewards, exclusives and merch should they sign up. The update comes over a year after the general manager of Crystal Dynamics, Dallas Dickinson, confirmed that a new Tomb Raider adventure was in development using Unreal Engine 5 during “The State of Unreal” livestream in April 2022.

Since then, the franchise has shifted between studios, with Amazon Games taking the mantle after Square Enix sold previous developer Crystal Dynamics to Embracer Group. At the time of the announcement that Amazon Games would be the next studio to work on Tomb Raider, a future mainline title was described as a “single-player, narrative-driven adventure,” although no further information was given about what else players could expect — except for oddly describing Lara Croft as “multidimensional.”

While there’s no concrete confirmation of any impending announcements for a mainline Tomb Raider game, it does seem like Amazon Games could getting ready to do so — it’s been five years since players last got to see Lara Croft in action in Shadow of the Tomb Raider, released in 2018.

The update to the website was picked up by Twitter user @thetreeble before being shared by Tomb Raider News, and has Tomb Raider fans in a frenzy. Given Gamescom kicks off shortly and has been known for its own spate of game reveals, it’s possible we might be seeing more of Lara and news on the franchise even sooner than expected.