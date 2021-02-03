See Games Differently

Studio Ghibli Is Building A Real-Life Howl’s Moving Castle

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: February 3, 2021 at 10:00 pm -
Filed to:bookstudio ghibli
cinema of japancreative worksfilmshayao miyazakihowls moving castlejapanese language filmskikis delivery servicemy neighbor totoroprincess mononokestudio ghibli
Studio Ghibli Is Building A Real-Life Howl’s Moving Castle
Image: Studio Ghibli

The already cool-sounding Studio Ghibli theme park now sounds even better. Aichi Prefecture, where it will be located, revealed that a real-life Howl’s Moving Castle will also be built on the grounds.

Unlike in the movie, the castle won’t move and will be smaller than the one in the movie. However, as Tokyo Shimbun notes, the castle will be as tall as a four-to-five-story building. Above is concept art of the structure, which will be located in the park’s Witch Valley area. (I’m assuming the finished version will be painted.)

Screenshot: GKIDS Films/Studio Ghibli Screenshot: GKIDS Films/Studio Ghibli

As previously announced, there will also be a Princess Mononoke Village. Finally, we get a look at the concept art to get an idea of what to expect.

Image: Studio Ghibli Image: Studio Ghibli

The park will be divided into different areas. Ghibli’s Giant Warehouse is filled with all sorts of Ghibli stuff; Dondoko Forest is Totoro-themed; Princess Mononoke Village is self-explanatory; Springtime of Life Hill has attractions modelled after The Cat Returns and Whisper of the Heart; Witch Valley features Kiki’s Delivery Service and Howl’s Moving Castle attractions.

The theme park will open in fall 2022. Princess Mononoke Village and Witch Valley will open a year later.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.