Studio Ghibli Is Building A Real-Life Howl’s Moving Castle

The already cool-sounding Studio Ghibli theme park now sounds even better. Aichi Prefecture, where it will be located, revealed that a real-life Howl’s Moving Castle will also be built on the grounds.

Unlike in the movie, the castle won’t move and will be smaller than the one in the movie. However, as Tokyo Shimbun notes, the castle will be as tall as a four-to-five-story building. Above is concept art of the structure, which will be located in the park’s Witch Valley area. (I’m assuming the finished version will be painted.)

Screenshot: GKIDS Films/Studio Ghibli

As previously announced, there will also be a Princess Mononoke Village. Finally, we get a look at the concept art to get an idea of what to expect.

Image: Studio Ghibli

The park will be divided into different areas. Ghibli’s Giant Warehouse is filled with all sorts of Ghibli stuff; Dondoko Forest is Totoro-themed; Princess Mononoke Village is self-explanatory; Springtime of Life Hill has attractions modelled after The Cat Returns and Whisper of the Heart; Witch Valley features Kiki’s Delivery Service and Howl’s Moving Castle attractions.

The theme park will open in fall 2022. Princess Mononoke Village and Witch Valley will open a year later.