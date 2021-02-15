The Whodunit Game Clue Is Becoming an Animated Series

Clue, on your television, in animation. That’s the solution to what’s next for the beloved whodunit board game.

Deadline reports Hasbro’s content studio, eOne, is teaming up with Fox and Bento Box Entertainment to make a Clue animated series. There’s no word on what service (or channel) that animated series will end up on, what approach is being taking with the franchise, or even who specifically is developing it. Just that it’s in the works and will be “encapsulating the thrilling and suspenseful dynamics that have made Clue a global sensation for more than seven decades,” according to the site.

“We’re thrilled to team up once again with our great partners at Fox and also work with Bento Box on this exciting new series,” Pancho Mansfield, eOne’s President of Global Scripted Programming, said in a statement. “Clue is an iconic whodunit property that exudes mystery and intrigue, and has fans all over the world. We can’t wait to share our reimagined animated version with audiences.”

What’s interesting about adapting Clue as an animated show is that a creator could go almost any way with it. Maybe each episode is a specific scenario and the viewer has to figure who the killer is at the end. Maybe a whole season is just the in-depth investigation of one murder. It could be directed at kids. It could get a little more racy and be aimed at adults.

Truly, as long as you keep the colourful characters (Colonel Mustard, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. Peacock, Dr. Orchid, and Mr. Green), condensed mansion setting, and kill the unlucky Mr. Boddy each and every time, well, we don’t have a clue what a Clue show could be.