This Week In Games: Bowser’s Room

Published 2 hours ago: February 8, 2021 at 9:14 am -
Image: Bowser's Fury

The Sprixie Kingdom really needs to get their shit together. But that’s not going to happen any time soon, so it’s time to put on your cat fursuit and … jump on Bowser a bunch of times?

If you missed out the first time around, Super Mario 3D World is back this week on the Switch. It’s not just a straight re-release though, with the two-player Bowser’s Fury chapter added as a “bonus adventure”.

I can’t go into specifics for a few days, but we’ve really enjoyed what we previewed so far. It’s wild just how good Nintendo are at level designs, I’ll say.

But they’re not the only dev with a game out this week that has some eye-catching designs. The puzzler series The Room has a sequel out this week, while Little Nightmares 2 drops on every platform under the sun as well. The Switch has a ton of indies, including the Aussie-made Choices That Matter, and For The King (which is free on Epic Games right now) is getting some DLC.

Endless Legend and Endless Space 2 are getting new DLC this week as well, which is super interesting. Endless Legend is still one of the best non-Civilization games to mess with the formula, so I’ll be keen to see how that shakes up.

Here’s the lineup for new video games this week:

Image: The Room 4
  • The Room 4 | PC
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury | Switch
  • Little Nightmares 2 | PC, PS5, Xbox, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Switch
  • Contract Killers | Switch
  • Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption | Switch
  • Undermine | Switch
  • The Flower Collectors | Switch
  • The Outer Worlds + Peril on Gorgon DLC | Switch
  • Aground | Switch
  • Tri6: Infinite | Switch
  • Half Past Fate: Romantic Distancing | Switch
  • Choices That Matter: And Their Heroes Were Lost | Switch
  • On The Road The Truck Simulator | Xbox
  • Aground | Xbox
  • Endurance: Space Action | Xbox
  • Outbreak: Lost Hope Definitive Edition | Xbox
  • Rover Wars : Battle for Mars | Xbox
  • Becastled | PC
  • ChilloutVR | PC (VR)
  • Potentia | PC
  • Gal*Gun Returns | PC, Switch *
  • Erzurum | PC
  • Doors of Insanity | PC
  • Endless Legend – Monstrous Tales | PC
  • Endless Space 2 – Dark Matter | PC
  • Emberglass | PC
  • Craft The World – Heart of Evil | PC
  • For The King: Lost Civilization Adventure Pack | PC

Note*: Gal-Gun was originally scheduled for a Xbox and PS4 release as well, but those versions were cut after a lack of support from both publishers.

OK then, onto the trailers. Just so we can acquaint ourselves with why Sony and Microsoft might have opted not to publish Gal*Gun Returns, let’s start there.

So good mix of titles there. But Bowser’s Fury and Little Nightmares 2 will probably take up most people’s attention. The Flower Collectors looks real neat on the Switch, though, and The Room 4 will surely be solid — that series has always been excellent, regardless of the platform. (Potentia has caught my eye as well, mostly for the Last of Us similarities. But you never know!)

What games stand out to you this week?

