Zenimax Co-Founder & CEO Robert Altman Has Died

Luke Plunkett

Published 36 mins ago: February 5, 2021 at 4:40 am -
Filed to:altman
Zenimax Co-Founder & CEO Robert Altman Has Died
RIP Robert Altman, 1947-2021 (Photo: Christian Petersen, Getty Images)

Robert Altman, who co-founded Bethesda parent company Zenimax and was the company’s chairman and CEO, has died, Bethesda announced today.

Formerly a lawyer, Altman teamed up with Bethesda founder Christopher Weaver in 1999 to create Zenimax, which in addition to Bethesda’s internal studios also owns Arkane (Dishonored), id Software (Doom), MachineGames (Wolfenstein) and Tango Gameworks (The Evil Within).

Altman is survived by his wife, Lynda Carter, and two children. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.

