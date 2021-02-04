Zenimax Co-Founder & CEO Robert Altman Has Died

Robert Altman, who co-founded Bethesda parent company Zenimax and was the company’s chairman and CEO, has died, Bethesda announced today.

We are deeply saddened to tell you of the passing of Robert A. Altman, our Founder and CEO. He was a true visionary, friend, and believer in the spirit of people and the power of what they could accomplish together. He was an extraordinary leader, and an even better human being. pic.twitter.com/FZFsVtHc5t — Bethesda (@bethesda) February 4, 2021

Formerly a lawyer, Altman teamed up with Bethesda founder Christopher Weaver in 1999 to create Zenimax, which in addition to Bethesda’s internal studios also owns Arkane (Dishonored), id Software (Doom), MachineGames (Wolfenstein) and Tango Gameworks (The Evil Within).

Altman is survived by his wife, Lynda Carter, and two children. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.