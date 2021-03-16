Animal Crossing’s Next Free Update Is A Boon For Designers

Animal Crossing: New Horizons celebrates its one-year anniversary with cake delivered to all players with its March 18 update, but the real present is 50 new slots for the normal and pro designer and the ability to customise fans, umbrellas, flags, and photo stands.

We’re heading back into the spring, where all of this Animal Crossing: New Horizons madness started so very long ago. The first thing players will notice after updating their game on March 18 is a very fancy cake celebrating one year trapped inside hanging around with virtual animals. I bet it has a bittersweet taste that resolves into a sort of dusty, empty mouth feel, but that’s not important right now. What’s important is all of these designer changes, like the Custo Design Pro Editor +. That’s the fancy name for the thing players must buy with Nook miles in order to enable the new designer features.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Not only does the upgrade give players access to 50 more design storage slots for both the normal and pro designer, but it also gives them several new things to design. Just look at this fancy umbrella.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Along with the upgraded designer, players can also purchase the Custom Designs Portal, which gives them access to the machine located at the back of the Able Sisters shop directly from their in-game phone.

The new update also adds more seasonal items to the game, including April Fool’s Day whoopie cushions and a whole set of prom decorations, available from April 1 through April 30. Hopefully those year balloons can be customised, because my prom was very, very long ago.

Screenshot: Nintendo

All of this, plus the update paves the way for the Sanrio character cards being released at Target stores starting March 26. Players will be able to befriend six new Sanrio-themed villagers, buy Hello Kitty furniture, and generally feel better about themselves for doing so.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Check out the full post on the update over at Nintendo land for more information on the next set of changes coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons.