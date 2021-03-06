Fear The Cosmic Unicorn

This week on Snapshots we have some colourful screenshots, some dead bodies, shadows, superheroes, darkness, and a big, cosmic unicorn.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Screenshot: Robert Burrell (Email))

Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Daniel Bennet (Email))

I saw it in my dreams. It called to me. It wanted to kill me, but it did so slowly and in a way impossible to explain. Now my physical form remains here, with you all, so I can tell you simply and clearly one thing. One truth.

“Fear the unicorn. Fear the colours it brings. But run and you’ll only suffer a worse fate than what is already coming.”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.