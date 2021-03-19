See Games Differently

Gundam Build Series Going Live-Action

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: March 19, 2021 at 9:44 pm -
Filed to:bandai namco holdings
creative worksgundamgundam build fightersgundam build fighters trygundam build realkoichi tokitamilitary science fictionmodel suit gunpla builders beginning gshonen mangasunrisetoys
Gundam Build Series Going Live-Action
Screenshot: Gundam Builder Real
Bandai and anime studio Sunrise are teaming up for a new Gundam Build series. This time, though, it’s not animated. It’s live-action.

Gundam Build Fighters debuted as an anime back in 2013 and followed by sequels, with Gunpla builders vying to win battle tournaments. According to Gundam.info, the new series is called Gundam Build Real and debuts later this month on YouTube. 

The show features an ensemble cast of high schoolers as they battle it out in the world of Gundam models.

