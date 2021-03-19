Gundam Build Series Going Live-Action

Bandai and anime studio Sunrise are teaming up for a new Gundam Build series. This time, though, it’s not animated. It’s live-action.

Gundam Build Fighters debuted as an anime back in 2013 and followed by sequels, with Gunpla builders vying to win battle tournaments. According to Gundam.info, the new series is called Gundam Build Real and debuts later this month on YouTube.

The show features an ensemble cast of high schoolers as they battle it out in the world of Gundam models.