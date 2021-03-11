I Am Sorry, Christopher Nolan, The Ideal Way To Watch Tenet Is On A Game Boy Advance

Film director Christopher Nolan spent much of 2020 pleading the world to risk illness and death to go and watch his ho-hum movie about special agents who can play with time in a theatre, because that was the place it needed to be seen. He was, of course, wrong.

As WULFF DEN shows in this video, the perfect place to watch Tenet is actually on a Nintendo handheld, in the safety of your own home and with that very lovely startup sound preceding the whole thing.

Please note that the movie is on five cartridges.