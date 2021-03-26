See Games Differently

Come Discover How Good It Takes Two’s Co-op Really Is

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 1 hour ago: March 26, 2021 at 2:14 pm -
Filed to:hazelight
it takes twolivestreamtwitch
Come Discover How Good It Takes Two’s Co-op Really Is
Image: It Takes Two
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

There’s already been plenty of games out this week, but if you’re looking for something to play with a friend, It Takes Two is apparently the game to grab.

Coming from the co-op Prison Break adventure that was A Way Out, Hazelight’s latest co-op adventure is all about a couple who have decided to break up. Their child, however, is having absolutely none of it and summarily curses them into the bodies of dolls until they can learn to love each other once more.

It’s an interesting setup for a co-op experience, especially since your divorce proceedings supposedly get weirder and weirder. So Leah and I will be exploring that today as part of our regular stream, while also using EA’s spin on the Friend Pass. It’s basically the equivalent of what Steam rolled out recently with Remote Play Together, although EA’s version only works with It Takes Two for now.

We’ll be playing from 2.30pm-3.30pm AEDT as per usual. You can follow along below or directly through our Twitch channel. You can find the live chat underneath the embed as well.

You can join our Aussie Discord server too! We’ve got a lovely little community going, and you can ping myself or Leah any questions, or hang out with the other TAYbies. Lot of chill, funny folk in there.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.