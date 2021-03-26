Come Discover How Good It Takes Two’s Co-op Really Is

There’s already been plenty of games out this week, but if you’re looking for something to play with a friend, It Takes Two is apparently the game to grab.

Coming from the co-op Prison Break adventure that was A Way Out, Hazelight’s latest co-op adventure is all about a couple who have decided to break up. Their child, however, is having absolutely none of it and summarily curses them into the bodies of dolls until they can learn to love each other once more.

It’s an interesting setup for a co-op experience, especially since your divorce proceedings supposedly get weirder and weirder. So Leah and I will be exploring that today as part of our regular stream, while also using EA’s spin on the Friend Pass. It’s basically the equivalent of what Steam rolled out recently with Remote Play Together, although EA’s version only works with It Takes Two for now.

We’ll be playing from 2.30pm-3.30pm AEDT as per usual. You can follow along below or directly through our Twitch channel. You can find the live chat underneath the embed as well.

You can join our Aussie Discord server too! We’ve got a lovely little community going, and you can ping myself or Leah any questions, or hang out with the other TAYbies. Lot of chill, funny folk in there.