Loop Hero Will Soon Let You Save The Dang Game

The deck-building, dungeon-making roguelite RPG Loop Hero is getting some much needed quality-of-life improvements in an upcoming update, the game’s developers announced yesterday. The most important of these fixes? Finally letting you save your game.

Technically, Loop Hero does that already, saving all progress automatically as you complete expeditions. But there’s no way to save the game while you’re mid-adventure, which might not seem like a big deal until it’s 2 a.m. in the morning and you’re falling asleep at your computer grinding for resources unable to log out without destroying your progress.

One current workaround for this is simply leaving the game running all the time, which is what I’ve recently started doing and why Steam tells me I’ve now played nearly 150 hours of Loop Hero. Even this system isn’t full-proof though, subject to the nefarious whims of Windows update logic as well as user error when you think you’ve paused the game to go make dinner but actually it kept running and now your little pixelated sprite is dead and burred and you’ve lost an hour’s worth of loot.

So long story short: yes, a mid-expedition save feature will be great. Four Quarters also says that more speed settings, another often request feature since Loop Hero’s repetition can make its early game quite rote and tedious after a while, are also coming soon. “After that, you can expect to see lots more content added to the game, such as new cards, transformations, classes and new music. We can’t wait to share more updates with you all soon!” the studio writes.

That’s awesome news because I love Loop Hero and can’t wait to experiment with weird new combinations of cards and classes. Its music is also top-notch. I just wish there was more of it. If you haven’t checked out Loop Hero for yourself yet, well, you should. It’s like Slay The Spire meets Dota Chess turned into an 8-bit version of SimCity for the NES.