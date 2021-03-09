Now You Can Play With Sonic The Hedgehog’s Pretty Head

Sega has teamed up with toymaker Tomy to give Sonic fans a 15-inch plush hedgehog head. It costs $US39 ($51) and is a Target U.S. exclusive, just like a real hedgehog head.

Sonic’s soft, pliable skull is the product of Tomy’s Club Mocchi- Mocchi- line of squishy plush toys, which are basically Tomy’s answer to the wildly-popular Squishmallow toys, but using licensed properties like Splatoon, Super Mario, and Animal Crossing. Now Sonic joins the line, only instead of a full assortment of the speedy hedgehog’s friends, it’s just his head.

Add your own plush neck meats. (Photo: Tomy)

Aside from re-enacting scenes from Seven, Sonic’s 15-inch face seems like it would be great for hollowing out and placing over your real head to scare people or do crimes. Or cut out his eyes, sew in a filter and make it your go-to covid mask. The fun never ends when you’ve got a super-soft Sonic head. Until it does. Then we have a cry and go home.