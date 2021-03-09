See Games Differently

Now You Can Play With Sonic The Hedgehog’s Pretty Head

Mike Fahey

Published 1 day ago: March 10, 2021 at 1:30 am -
Filed to:creative works
marioplatform gamessonic the hedgehogvideo game charactersvideo gamesvideo games developed in japanwindows games
Now You Can Play With Sonic The Hedgehog’s Pretty Head
Put it in a box and have it delivered to Amy Rose. (Photo: Tomy)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Sega has teamed up with toymaker Tomy to give Sonic fans a 15-inch plush hedgehog head. It costs $US39 ($51) and is a Target U.S. exclusive, just like a real hedgehog head.

Sonic’s soft, pliable skull is the product of Tomy’s Club Mocchi- Mocchi- line of squishy plush toys, which are basically Tomy’s answer to the wildly-popular Squishmallow toys, but using licensed properties like Splatoon, Super Mario, and Animal Crossing. Now Sonic joins the line, only instead of a full assortment of the speedy hedgehog’s friends, it’s just his head.

Add your own plush neck meats. (Photo: Tomy) Add your own plush neck meats. (Photo: Tomy)

Aside from re-enacting scenes from Seven, Sonic’s 15-inch face seems like it would be great for hollowing out and placing over your real head to scare people or do crimes. Or cut out his eyes, sew in a filter and make it your go-to covid mask. The fun never ends when you’ve got a super-soft Sonic head. Until it does. Then we have a cry and go home.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.