Official Pokémon-Themed…Fishing Lures

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: March 4, 2021 at 10:00 pm -
Screenshot: Duo
The amount of Pokémon branding in Japan is intense. You’d think Pocket Monsters can be slapped on anything — maybe not anything, but as this fishing lures show, almost anything.

As Go Nintendo points out, Japanese fishing equipment company Duo has teamed up with The Pokémon Company for made-in-Japan Pikachu and Kygore-themed lures. One is a “slow jitter type,” while the other is a “crawler type.”

Duo explains that Pikachu’s tail “is not only a well-designed element but is also functional and effective in getting you that catch.” (It adds that the ears can be easily damaged so be careful when casting the lure!)

In all my time covering games, I’ve never seen game-themed fishing equipment. A first for me!

