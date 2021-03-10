Report: Despite Covid Emergency, Capcom Made Employees Work At Office After Cyber Attack

In early January, with Japan posting some of its highest covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency for a number of prefectures, including Osaka. As part of this declaration, the government asked corporate employees to work from home or limit the number of staff in the office.

According to Business Journal, even as the state of emergency was declared, Capcom forced employees to go to work.

This whistleblowing report claims to detail the “actual conditions” for game developers at the company. The publication adds that while the complaints are not a clear violation of the country’s Labour Standards Act, they do illustrate questionable practices within the Japanese game industry.

Last November, Capcom suffered a cyber attack with 1TB of employee and customer data stolen. Due to this attack, Business Journal explains, Capcom was reportedly unable to safely say it had secured an external network for employees to work remotely. (There were supposedly even security concerns about using VPNs.) The idea of a remote system was, therefore, completely abandoned, the report continues, and it was decided that there was no choice but to have staff come to the office. An email sent to developers reportedly stated the following: “We are abandoning the remote network for the time being, and it was decided there is no choice but to come to work.” All of this is said to have caused anxiety and uneasiness within the company.

Capcom replied to these claims, stating that the company does take the health and safety of staff seriously. Furthermore, it added that work hours had been staggered and telecommuting was implemented. At the office, masks are required and social distancing is enforced. Employees also have their temperature checked when they enter.

Business Journal indicated there could be larger corporate culture issues at hand. For example, things like flexible work hours are supposedly dependent on one’s position within Capcom. What’s more, Business Journal reports that the Osaka-based game maker does not apparently have a union and won’t even allow one. Capcom replied that it does follow Japanese labour law and that it does listen to its employees and has created an environment that takes their rights into consideration. The company added that it could not confirm any talk about establishing or joining a union.

Concerns over security exist throughout the game industry, even when companies aren’t in the process of dealing with recent cyber attacks. “This is a highly confidential job, and because it’s not like people can take it home and bring development materials with them, honestly, work cannot progress,” Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai wrote in March 2020 about working from home options. Sakurai, however, has been working from home during the pandemic, even filming Super Smash Bros. Ultimate announcements himself.

Nintendo has also allowed employees to work remotely as has Sony Japan. Last fall, Square Enix announced it was offering a permanent work-from-home option to help its employees achieve a better work-life balance.

Kotaku has reached out to Capcom for a comment.