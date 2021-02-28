Sony Will Reportedly Start Supporting SSD Upgrades for the PS5 Later This Winter

One of the PS5’s few shortcomings compared to the Xbox Series X is its smaller built-in storage. However, based on a new report, it seems Sony is working to address that by adding support for the PS5’s SSD expansion bay later this winter.

According to a source who spoke to Bloomberg, support for the use of the PS5’s M.2 SSD expansion slot will arrive following a firmware update that will enable the faster fan speeds needed to help prevent the console from overheating. Since its announcement, Sony has been clear that at some point, PS5 owners would be able to upgrade their consoles with a second M.2 SSD using the PS5’s expansion bay, which is located in a slot behind the PS5’s removable plastic shell.

Unfortunately, Sony has yet to provide a list of compatible drives approved to work in the PS5 or even an official timeline for when expandable storage will be available. That means, for now, PS5 owners are stuck with the PS5’s 667GB of base storage, which is more than 200GB less than the 885GB SSD drive that comes in an Xbox Series X.

The PS5's M.2 SSD expansion slot is located beneath this cover on the side of the console. (Photo: Sam Rutherford)

And while the PS5 technically does support external storage via an attached USB drive, only less-demanding PS4 games can be played directly off an external drive. Currently, PS5 games must be installed on the console’s internal drive before they can be played, which significantly reduces the value of external storage, and makes storing and transferring games between internal and external storage a bit of a hassle.

And with games like Call of Duty growing larger and larger thanks to high-res texture packs and DLC to the point where Activision is even warning PS4 owners they may need to delete data in order for the game to fit, there’s a huge benefit to having plenty of fast internal storage.

However, with the retail availability of the PS5 still quite limited three months after its launch, Sony is probably more worried about continuing to ramp up production than future firmware updates.