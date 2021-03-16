How To Watch Square Enix’s Latest Game Showcase In Australia

Square Enix is set to show off its wares later this week with a new online showcase. Square Enix Presents will feature a bunch of new games and glimpses at updates for titles like Marvel’s Avengers and Outriders. If you’re in Australia, you’ll have to wake up early — but given all the teases around the event, it might just be worth it.

So far we know we’ll be getting a look at the latest Life is Strange, as well as mystery announcements from Square Enix’s Montreal studio. In addition to these games, we’ll be seeing more from Avengers (which likely has new characters in the works), Balan Wonderland, Tomb Raider and Just Cause on mobile.

The presentation is scheduled to last around 40 minutes, so it’s a fair bet there’ll be other surprise projects talked about during the show. Given we’ve already seen a ton of news about the Final Fantasy franchise early this year it’s unlikely we’ll hear anything about that particular franchise, but one can dream.

Square Enix Presents: Australian Times

To catch the show in Australia, here’s when you’ll want to tune in on Friday, March 19:

Sydney, Melbourne: 4 a.m. AEDT

4 a.m. AEDT Brisbane: 3 a.m. AEST

3 a.m. AEST Adelaide: 3:30 a.m. ACDT

3:30 a.m. ACDT Darwin: 2:30 a.m. ACST

2:30 a.m. ACST Perth: 1 a.m. AWST

As usual, the show will be available for on-demand catch-up after the event concludes. So if you’d prefer to sleep in, you won’t miss out.

Where To Watch

You’ll be able to watch Square Enix Presents on the company’s Twitch and YouTube pages at the above times. Post-event, you’ll find the news on social media, and on Kotaku Australia.

Stay tuned to hear everything the company has planned over the next few months.

Do you have any predictions for the show? Any thoughts on who or what might be added to Marvel’s Avengers, and whether we’ll finally see PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man?

Pop on down to the comments below.