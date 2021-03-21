The Week In Games: Monster Hunter Rise Arrives

Get your big sword ready, we going monster hunting this week in Monster Hunter Rise, releasing for Switch on March 26.

One day I’ll play a Monster Hunter game for more than 40 minutes. Probably. They do look neat and I know loads of people who have fun with them. But none have clicked with me. Will this be the game that changes all that? Most likely… no. But you never know.

Beyond Monster Hunter Rise, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, March 22

Vaporum: Lockdown | Switch

Tuesday, March 23

Overcooked! All You Can Eat | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Sanity of Morris | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac

Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Story of Season: Pioneers of Olive Town | Switch

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 | PC

Inspector Waffles | PC

Wednesday, March 24

Rip Them Off | Xbox One

Paradise Lost | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Tales From The Borderlands | Switch

Love Live! School Idol Festival: Afterschool ACTIVITY – Wai-Wai! Home Meeting!! | PS4

Hellbreachers | Switch

Golf Royale | Switch

Tesla Force | Switch

Thursday, March 25

Clea 2 | Xbox One, Switch, PC

Scandal in the Spotlight | Switch

Danger Scavenger | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

El Hijo: A Wild West | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Darq: Complete Edition | Switch

Black Legend | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Bladed Fury | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Evil Inside | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

MazM: The Phantom of the Opera | Switch, PC

The Fabled Woods | PC

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life | Xbox One, PC

Octopath Traveller | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Paperball Deluxe | Switch

Dandy Ace | PC

Kosmokrats | Switch

Little Kite | Switch

Get-A-Grip Chip | Switch

Krystopia: A Puzzle Journey | Switch

Future Aero Racing S Ultra | Switch

Gold Digger | Switch

Mega Mall Story 2 | Switch

BodyQuest | Switch

Barrage Fantasia | Switch

Toon Shooters 2: The Freelancers | Switch

Mancala Classic Board Game | Switch

Mahluk Dark Demon | Switch

Wild Park Manager | Switch

The Bus | PC

Mech Mechanic Simulator | PC

The Fabled Woods | PC

Dorfromantik | PC

The Tenants | PC

Friday, March 26

Spacebase Startopia | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, PC

Kaze and the Wild Masks | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

It Takes Two | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Balan Wonderland | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Genesis Noir | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time | PC

Tank Brawl 2: Armour Fury | Xbox One, PC

Monster Hunter Rise | Switch

Die With Glory | Xbox One

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 | PS5, Xbox Series X

Doodle Games Bundle | Switch

One Escape | Switch

Power Racing Bundle 2 | Switch

Out of the Park Baseball 22 | PC, Mac

Saturday, March 27

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth | PC

Metal Heads | PC

Sunday, March 28