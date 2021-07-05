This Week In Games: Monstie Hunter Island

We’ve had a solid dose of Monster Hunter this year already with Monster Hunter Rise. But what if you prefer your monstie adventures to be a bit cuter? Well, that’s where Monster Hunter Stories 2 comes in.

The turn-based Pokemon-esque spin-off of Capcom’s series is finally out this week. Titled Wings of Ruin, it’ll also come with three new amiibos if you’re the collector type.

It’s not the only game out this week, mind you, although this time of the year is traditionally relatively light on major AAA or indie releases. There’s Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny if you want more of a tactical RPG flavour this week, the retro-looking Treachery in Beatdown City, oldschool shooters on the Switch in the form of Monument, Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, and the full release of Swords of Legends Online, the Chinese action MMORPG that was hugely popular during the Steam Next Fest. And if you’re a fan of history, The Silver Case 2425 — the first game from SUDA51 — is getting its English remaster and localisation on the Switch this week.

Here’s the leaderboard for the week:

Monster Hunter Stories 2 | PC, Switch Swords of Legends Online | PC Monument | Switch Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny | PC, Switch Beasts of Maravilla Island | Xbox Ys IX: Monstrum Nox | PC Imagine Earth | Xbox Police Stories | Xbox Ruvato: Original Complex | Switch Aria: Chronicle | Switch Blue Fire | Switch, Xbox Indigo 7: Quest for L0ve | Switch Boomerang X | PC, Switch Infinite Golf 2 | Switch Heart of the Woods | Switch The Silver Case 2425 | Switch Coastline Flight Simulator | PC Crash Drive 3 | PC, Switch



Nemezis: Mysterious Journey III | PC

Black Skylands | PC

Lot of different experiences in there. Let’s start with the trailers, beginning with Swords of Legends and what exactly it’s offering.

Plenty of time-fillers this week, even if it’s not the most packed. Imagine Earth looks kind of cool, although something I’d probably rather play on PC. (Fortunately, it’s out on Steam.) Blue Fire also looks really sweet, and again if you’re on PC there’s a good deal available right now.

See anything you like this week?