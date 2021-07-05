See Games Differently

This Week In Games: Monstie Hunter Island

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 7 hours ago: July 5, 2021 at 12:30 pm -
Filed to:jrpgs
monster hunter stories 2this week in games
This Week In Games: Monstie Hunter Island
Image: Steam

We’ve had a solid dose of Monster Hunter this year already with Monster Hunter Rise. But what if you prefer your monstie adventures to be a bit cuter? Well, that’s where Monster Hunter Stories 2 comes in.

The turn-based Pokemon-esque spin-off of Capcom’s series is finally out this week. Titled Wings of Ruin, it’ll also come with three new amiibos if you’re the collector type.

It’s not the only game out this week, mind you, although this time of the year is traditionally relatively light on major AAA or indie releases. There’s Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny if you want more of a tactical RPG flavour this week, the retro-looking Treachery in Beatdown City, oldschool shooters on the Switch in the form of Monument, Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, and the full release of Swords of Legends Online, the Chinese action MMORPG that was hugely popular during the Steam Next Fest. And if you’re a fan of history, The Silver Case 2425 — the first game from SUDA51 — is getting its English remaster and localisation on the Switch this week.

Here’s the leaderboard for the week:

Swords of Legends Online
Image: Swords of Legends Online
    • Monster Hunter Stories 2 | PC, Switch
    • Swords of Legends Online | PC 
    • Monument | Switch
    • Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny | PC, Switch
    • Beasts of Maravilla Island | Xbox
    • Ys IX: Monstrum Nox | PC
    • Imagine Earth | Xbox
    • Police Stories | Xbox
    • Ruvato: Original Complex | Switch
    • Aria: Chronicle | Switch
    • Blue Fire | Switch, Xbox
    • Indigo 7: Quest for L0ve | Switch
    • Boomerang X | PC, Switch
    • Infinite Golf 2 | Switch
    • Heart of the Woods | Switch
    • The Silver Case 2425 | Switch
    • Coastline Flight Simulator | PC
    • Crash Drive 3 | PC, Switch
  • Nemezis: Mysterious Journey III | PC
  • Black Skylands | PC

Lot of different experiences in there. Let’s start with the trailers, beginning with Swords of Legends and what exactly it’s offering.

Plenty of time-fillers this week, even if it’s not the most packed. Imagine Earth looks kind of cool, although something I’d probably rather play on PC. (Fortunately, it’s out on Steam.) Blue Fire also looks really sweet, and again if you’re on PC there’s a good deal available right now.

See anything you like this week?

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.