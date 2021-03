Watch The Full Video For Hikaru Utada’s New Evangelion Theme

Hikaru Utada has sung all the themes for the Rebuild of Evangelion film series. She returns for Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, which hits theatres today in Japan.

Below is the theme’s official music video, which is directed by Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno.

Called “One Last Kiss,” the track appears on an EP by the same name that also includes the other previously released themes for the Rebuild of Evangelion tetralogy.