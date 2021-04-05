Apex Legends Will Get ‘A Ton Of Titanfall’ Next Season

Since Apex Legends launched in February 2019, players have been wanting more crossover content from its related Titanfall universe. Over the weekend, developers at Respawn hinted that we’ll be getting a lot more Titanfall in the game’s next season.
As reported by Dexerto, on a recent panel called BrownGirlGamerCode, Game Director Chad Grenier said, “We bring a lot of things from Titanfall into the game almost every season. Next season, Season 9, you’re actually going to see a ton of Titanfall coming back into the game, in one way or another…If you’re a Titanfall fan, hang on for season 9.”
It’s not a lot to go on, but it’s more than the vague hints we’ve heard lately. Recently, supposed leaks of a character called Blisk have had Apex players speculating that Titans could be coming to the game, given that video shows Blisk deploying a Titan-like robot. Apex players have long been hoping for Titanfall’s mechs, though Respawn has been pretty clear they won’t be coming.
Apex Legends and Titanfall share a universe, and we’ve previously seen hints of Titanfall lore in Apex, alongside Titanfall weapons and beasts like Leviathans, Flyers, and Prowlers. Personally, I could live without Titans in Apex, though I’ll stubbornly hang on to the pipe dream of wall-running, because it rules.
We’ll see what Season 9 brings. Apex Legends’ Season 8 began in early February, and since seasons last about three months, we’ll hopefully see what the developers are cooking up in May.
