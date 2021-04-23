See Games Differently

Dude Trains Like One-Punch Man During The Pandemic, Gets Buff

Dude Trains Like One-Punch Man During The Pandemic, Gets Buff
Screenshot: Jigoku Dera Guren Maru
Back in 2019, in the before times, Kotaku reported that an investor named Sean trained like One-Punch Man for thirty days and got in terrific shape. Now, in 2021, another dude has trained like the character for a whole year. 

As Yutara reports, YouTuber Jigoku Dera Guren Maru started at 82.7 kilograms (182 pounds). But every day, he did 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, 100 squats, and ran 10 kilometers — just like One-Punch Man. 

Screenshot: Jigoku Dera Guren Maru Screenshot: Jigoku Dera Guren Maru

After a year, he has slimmed down to a slim, muscular 57.6 kilograms (127 pounds). You can watch his progress in the clip below:

What have you done during the pandemic? I certainly haven’t done this!

  • Can endorse this. I’ve done sort of the same thing this last year and a bit. I used to weigh 161.5kg. I now weigh 92kg. I’m lean like this guy, not QUITE as buff, but pretty close. Life’s damn good now 🙂 I have to say, it’s pretty good to be able, at 43, to be able to train like this nearly every day too! Bloody good job mate! Well done!

    • Wow brilliant stuff, seriously man. Personally I lost like 30Kg the year before covid, then last year because I was still having to work I found I lost my way with it all, it was the one fight I wasnt willing to do last year, so gain like 10 back BUT thankfully I have finally got back in my stride this year and starting losing it again.

      Your tale and this chaps helps remind me that anything is possible.

