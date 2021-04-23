Dude Trains Like One-Punch Man During The Pandemic, Gets Buff

Back in 2019, in the before times, Kotaku reported that an investor named Sean trained like One-Punch Man for thirty days and got in terrific shape. Now, in 2021, another dude has trained like the character for a whole year.

As Yutara reports, YouTuber Jigoku Dera Guren Maru started at 82.7 kilograms (182 pounds). But every day, he did 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, 100 squats, and ran 10 kilometers — just like One-Punch Man.

Screenshot: Jigoku Dera Guren Maru

After a year, he has slimmed down to a slim, muscular 57.6 kilograms (127 pounds). You can watch his progress in the clip below:

What have you done during the pandemic? I certainly haven’t done this!