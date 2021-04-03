See Games Differently

Hawkeye Did You…Fart?

Zack Zwiezen

Published 29 mins ago: April 4, 2021 at 6:00 am
Filed to:fart
hawkeyeksnapshotoperating systemsscreenshot softwaresoftwaresportssystem softwaretwitter
Hawkeye Did You…Fart?
This week on Snapshots, we’ve got some desolate landscapes, a cool-looking hovercar, a curious bear, a lonely flower, an old guy wearing a hat, and a superhero in a green cloud of… gas?

The Last of Us Part II (Screenshot: Scotty Oka (Email)) The Last of Us Part II (Screenshot: Scotty Oka (Email))
Horizon: Zero Dawn (Screenshot: Daniel Bennet (Email)) Horizon: Zero Dawn (Screenshot: Daniel Bennet (Email))

“I really hope that’s a deadly neurotoxin and not a hot, wet fart cloud.”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

.

