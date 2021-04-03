Hawkeye Did You…Fart?

This week on Snapshots, we’ve got some desolate landscapes, a cool-looking hovercar, a curious bear, a lonely flower, an old guy wearing a hat, and a superhero in a green cloud of… gas?

The Last of Us Part II (Screenshot: Scotty Oka (Email))

Horizon: Zero Dawn (Screenshot: Daniel Bennet (Email))

“I really hope that’s a deadly neurotoxin and not a hot, wet fart cloud.”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

