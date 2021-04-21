See Games Differently

HOLD IT! The Great Ace Attorney Games Are Finally Getting Released Outside Japan

Ash Parrish

Published 1 hour ago: April 22, 2021 at 2:00 am -
Ryunosuke and his crime solving partner Herlock Sholmes. (Screenshot: Capcom)
Time to brush up on your jurisprudence, y’all, because today Capcom announced The Great Ace Attorney games are finally being released outside of Japan. Dubbed The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, the collection features both Ace Attorney spin-offs, The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures and The Great Ace Attorney: Resolve, which will come to the PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on July 27.

First released in 2015, The Great Ace Attorney follows Phoenix Wright’s ancestor Ryunosuke Naruhodo as he begins his career as a fledgling defence attorney. Players will help Ryunosuke solve crimes and prove his clients’ innocence in the courtrooms of Meiji Era Japan and Victorian England.

In addition to the two games, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles comes packed with extras, including eight special mini-episodes, alternate costumes, and a story mode, which will allow players to experience the story without worrying about when to hit the “Objection!” button. I love the Ace Attorney series, and I’m so glad The Great Ace Attorney games are finally getting English releases. I’m excited to see what new investigation methods The Great Ace Attorney will introduce and test my skills against the members of a jury instead of a boneheaded judge. Expect to see me yelling “Objection!” at my Switch all summer long.

About the Author

Ash Parrish

Kotaku Staff Writer and Hornt Correspondent - Fanfiction Novelist - Unapologetically Black - Diversity Gelatinous Cube

