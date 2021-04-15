See Games Differently

Let Us Once Again Marvel At How Good This Flight Sim Looks

Luke Plunkett

Published 39 mins ago: April 15, 2021 at 10:35 am -
Filed to:creative works
dcsdigital combat simulatorfilmshuman interestITwindows games
Let Us Once Again Marvel At How Good This Flight Sim Looks
Screenshot: DCS
The DCS series has a (well-earned) reputation as being serious as hell, but I think that stereotype helps people overlook the fact that it’s also one of the best-looking video games on the planet.

I know there are perfectly good reasons for that — like there isn’t much else to model, so the models the game does use can afford to be ridiculously detailed — but whatever, I don’t care about the reasons, I care about the results.

And just look at this:

This trailer is for the latest update to DCS World, which is a flight sim that also features tanks and ships.

I have never regretted giving away my joystick more.

