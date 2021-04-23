Listen To Gilbert Gottfried Mispronounce Some Mortal Kombat Names

A couple weeks ago, video game cover band Lame Genie recorded a fantastic version of the iconic Mortal Kombat theme song. Then they slapped on videos of comedian Gilbert Gottfried in place of the vocals for some reason.

Listen, you don’t need to feature Iago from Aladdin in your music for me to check it out. I’m not the biggest fan of video game covers, but this is a really great song! I would for sure put it on permanent rotation if not for Gottfried screaming, “Scorpio!” every so often.

In any case, it did introduce me to Lame Genie’s equally rocking cover of “The Moon” from Duck Tales, so I won’t hold the screeching comedian cameo against them.

So good.