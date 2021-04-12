See Games Differently

Outriders Bug Is Still Costing Players Dozens Of Hours Of Lost Progress

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: April 12, 2021 at 10:25 am -
Screenshot: Outriders
Outriders had a few bugs at launch, like most online games do, but the worst was one that simply wiped player’s inventories, robbing them of hours of progress. A big patch went live over the weekend to fix the game and…that bug is still there, only now it’s costing players a lot more progress since they’re further along.

Outriders Apparently Has A Bug That Wipes All Your Gear

How’s this for a horror story? You spend hours farming gear in your favourite loot game. You find some truly awesome stuff, including some legendaries. Then, one moment, out of the blue, it’s all gone. Everything, to the point where your character is basically naked. For some Outriders players, that’s...

As Eurogamer report, some users in the game’s Reddit updated the game over the weekend and still had issues, and when I say issues, I mean had 50-100 hours of progress and inventory wiped out in an instant.

“Everything gone, 94 hours lost, almost complete build lost, this is a joke”, wrote one. “Naked at login, server can’t connect yada yada like everyone else.”

Developers People Can Fly are aware of the continued problems, saying “We are aware and deeply sorry that some users are continuing to encounter an inventory wipe. We are doing everything we can to resolve this issue, both server and game-side.”

This game should never have been so reliant on servers in the first place, and everything players are going through right now is a consequence of that fundamental decision. It sucks! The only good news, if there is any, is that the developers are working “a restoration for all affected accounts”.

