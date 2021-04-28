Watch Anime Style Paint Jobs Bring Figures To Life

See Games Differently

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: April 28, 2021 at 8:00 pm -
Screenshot: [email protected]
Over the years, Kotaku has featured the work of artists specializing in anime-style paint jobs (here, here, and here, for example). But now let’s watch as YouTuber MA-Man shows how it’s done. 

While the clips are in Japanese, even if you don’t speak the language, hopefully, you can follow along as MA-Man does an anime paint job right before your eyes.

Feel free to skip a minute or so at the beginning as she does the intro, and yes, some of the how-tos from a trained and talented artist like MA-Man do feel a bit like this meme.

Still, it’s interesting to see how the repaints are done!

