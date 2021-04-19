See Games Differently

Xbox Cloud Gaming For Windows 10 And iOS Launches Limited Beta Tomorrow

Mike Fahey

Published 3 hours ago: April 20, 2021 at 12:30 am -
Filed to:cloud gaming
home video game consolesipadsmicrosoftsafaritechnology internetvideo game consolesxbox 360xbox networkxbox wire
Xbox Cloud Gaming For Windows 10 And iOS Launches Limited Beta Tomorrow
Image: Microsoft
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

As promised back in December, a browser-based version of the Xbox Cloud Gaming service for Windows 10, iPhones, and iPads is kicking off tomorrow, with a limited number of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers invited to stream and play games directly through Edge, Google Chrome, or the Safari browser.

The streaming action will take place on xbox.com/play (not active yet), where invited users will be able to stream around 100 games during the testing period, with about 50 or so playable via touch screen controls. This web-based solution allows Microsoft to bypass the iTunes App store, where strict restrictions made the possibility of a dedicated game streaming app unlikely.

Check out the official Xbox Wire post for more info.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.