Divinity Original Sin 2 Is Now On iPads

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is one of the best RPGs made in the last decade, but if you haven’t played it already, maybe the iPad version will take your fancy.

The game has been relaunched in full, or “with NO compromise” according to Larian, on the App Store today. It’s a hefty beast: if you don’t have a 2021 or 2020 iPad model, or an iPad Pro from 2018, Divinity: Original Sin 2 won’t run.

“This is a next-gen iPad game,” Larian advises, adding that you’ll need at least 18GB of space for the installation. It’s not a cheap iPad game at $38.99,

But hey, I’m impressed the game runs on an iPad at all. The PC version requires about 60GB of space and and a discrete graphics card, and getting all of that working on the completely different architecture of modern iPads is super impressive.

The trailer makes it clear that work has been done on the UI too to make things more visible for the iPad’s smaller screen size. The iPad version will even support two players in split-screen, although given the size of iPads, I think you’d probably want to stick to singleplayer for this one.

And while the trailer shows off a DualSense controller, you can just play the game with touch controls, the Apple Pencil, or a mouse and keyboard if you want. There’s also support for online play for 4 players, and cross-save is supported with Macs. (If this runs on modern iPads, it should have no issue running on M1 Macs.)

Here’s the full list of iPads supported:

iPad Pro 11 (2021)

iPad Pro 12.9 (2021)

iPad Air (2020)

iPad Pro 11 (2020)

iPad Pro 12.9 (2020)

iPad Pro 11 (2018)

iPad Pro 12.9 (2018)

Understandably, this isn’t available for iPhones. Head to the App Store here for more details. It gives me hope — if we can get games like Divinity: Original Sin 2 on iPad, maybe all those legions of killer RTS games can finally find a second lease of life on the iPad as well. Red Alert 2 on iPad, anyone?