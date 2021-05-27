See Games Differently

Dragon Quest X Getting An Offline Version

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: May 27, 2021 at 3:00 pm -
Screenshot: Square Enix

When Dragon Quest X was first released, it was a massively multiplayer online role-playing game. It still is! But now in 2021, an offline version has been announced. It’s called, wait for it, Dragon Quest X: Offline.

Square Enix has tweaked the visuals and created a stand-alone, offline title.

The teaser trailer promised a way to enjoy a Dragon Quest X adventure in a new way.

DQ creator Yuji Horii explained that the map is more compact compared to the expansive online world, but this version seems to be perfect for those who don’t play MMORPGs but who love Dragon Quest. Horii also would like those who enjoyed the online version to play the offline one.

As of writing, Square Enix is aiming to have Dragon Quest X: Offline out in Japan as early as next year. 

