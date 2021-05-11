Fatal Frame Returns As A…Pachinko-Slot Machine

Hoping for a new Fatal Frame? Looks like you’re going to have to wait. In Japan, a new Fatal Frame pachislo (pachinko-slot) machine has been announced.

Developed by Tecmo, the first Fatal Frame debuted on the PS2 in 2001, while the most recent entry, Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, was released on the Nintendo Wii in 2014.

You can see the debut trailer below, which features a warning for players about “shocking” scenes. It also features some fairly nice-looking cutscenes.

Shame they’re not in a game or a remake, though.

The teaser site does not mention when the machine will be released in pachinko parlors in Japan.