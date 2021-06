Fatal Frame Is Coming To Nintendo Switch

This spring, a Fatal Frame pachinko game was announced, seeming to dash hopes for a proper release anytime soon. But good news! Today, during Nintendo’s E3 Direct, it was announced that Fatal Frame is headed to the Switch.

This marks Fatal Frame’s 20th anniversary. The game originally debuted in December 2001 on the PlayStation 2.

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water on the Switch has new costume and photo modes. It will be out this year from Koei Tecmo.