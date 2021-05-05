See Games Differently

I Can’t Stop Thinking About This New Hot Wheels Game

Mike Fahey

Published 2 hours ago: May 6, 2021 at 12:50 am -
I want to be there. (Gif: Koch Media / Kotaku)
Ever since the joy-inducing Hot Wheels expansion pack for Forza Horizon 3 I’ve been craving a high-quality game about racing my favourite toy cars through real-world locations. I’m really hoping September’s Hot Wheels Unleashed is it.

Coming to Xboxes, PlayStations, PC, and Switch on September 30, Hot Wheels Unleashed is part racing game, part creative tool. Not only can players take their favourite die-cast vehicles for rides along winding orange tracks, they can also build their own convoluted courses and design custom car liveries. Fans of the famous toy cars can collect more than 60 iconic vehicles, from classic rides like Twin Mill and Boneshaker, to more fanciful fare like Buns of Steel.

Sadly, a shake does not come with those fries. (Image: Koch Media) Sadly, a shake does not come with those fries. (Image: Koch Media)

Hot Wheels Unleashed is being developed by Milestone, the Italian racing game developer behind the MotoGP and Ride series, so I’m confident the driving action will be solid and satisfying. What’s really getting me is the game’s environments. I am enthralled by the recently-revealed skyscraper setting, which sees players racing through a high-rise under construction in the clouds. I’ve watched last week’s reveal trailer several dozen times now.

All I’ve seen of Hot Wheels Unleashed so far is a couple of trailers and the game’s official website, so don’t take my fascination as any sort of recommendation. But short of buying dozens of miles of track and breaking into a local building site, this looks like my best hope in the near future.

