Marvel’s Star Wars Variant Cover Art Commemorates LGBTQ Pride Month

Lucas films will honour June’s Pride Month with variant covers to remind fans that LGBTQ characters do exist in the Star Wars universe. All covers in the Marvel/Star Wars line will feature a queer character drawn by queer artists.

Participating artist Jacopo Camagni tells Starwars.com, “As part of the community of LGBTQ+ creators — a galaxy not so far away — I am honoured to be part of this project, and sketching Yrica Quell was a journey to expand that endless galaxy, on board with her as rebels against the Empire.”

The High Republic #6 cover artist Javier Garrón expressed his excitement in drawing Jedi Terec snd Ceret for Pride Month, and I wanted to draw Terec and Ceret as the powerful characters they are, filled with determination and hope. That’s what a great Jedi means to me. And representation matters.”

Now, what you’ve all been waiting for, here is some cover art!

Doctor Aphra on the cover of Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #1, by artist Babs Tarr.

Variant Cover Art for Marvel/Lucas films (Illustration: Babs Tarr)

Pilot Yrica Quell on the cover of Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #13, by artist Jacopo Camagni.

Variant Cover Art for Marvel/ Lucas Films (Illustration: Jacopo Camagni)

Imperial Commander Rae Slone on the cover of Star Wars: Darth Vader #13, by artist JJ Kirby.

Variant Art for Marvel/ Lucas Films (Illustration: JJ Kirby)

Jedi Twins Terec and Ceret on the cover of Star Wars: The High Republic #6, by artist Javier Garrón.

Variant Cover Art for Marvel/Lucas film (Illustration: Javier Garrón)

Bounty Hunter Sana Starros on the cover of Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #11, drawn by Jan Bazaldua.

Variant Cover Art for Marvel/ Lucas Films (Illustration: Javier Garrón)

Millennium Falcon pilot Lando Calrissian on the cover of Star Wars #14, by artist Stephen Byrne.