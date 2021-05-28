See Games Differently

Microsoft Flight Simulator Is Much Smaller Now

Ian Walker

Published 49 mins ago: May 29, 2021 at 3:30 am -
Filed to:microsoft
microsoft flightmicrosoft flight simulatorpc gamessimulationtechnology internetvideo gamesvideo gamingwindows games
Microsoft Flight Simulator Is Much Smaller Now
Screenshot: Microsoft

Video games are big, and as new technology supports greater visual fidelity, they’re only bound to get bigger. That’s why it’s always nice when the developers behind bulky games like Microsoft Flight Simulator figure out ways to decrease those download sizes.

Microsoft Flight Simulator’s base file size was reduced from over 170 GB to just 83 GB in its latest update, a trimming down of more than half. This puts the flight sim around the size of Final Fantasy XV, for example, and a far cry from notoriously hard drive space-hungry games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Red Dead Redemption 2.

The update also brings a variety of gameplay adjustments to Microsoft Flight Simulator, the importance of which largely escapes me. Let’s just pick out a few: Hey, a bug that sometimes saw the AI disable the autothrottle on all planes has been fixed. That seems like a big deal. Oh, and the weather radar now displays precipitation instead of cloud coverage. Pretty cool.

You can see the full list of changes on the game’s official site.

 

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.