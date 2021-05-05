Nike Has Some New PlayStation 5 Sneakers Coming

See Games Differently

Luke Plunkett

Following on from their 2018 collaboration, Sony and Nike have announced a new pair of NBA star Paul George’s signature shoes are on the way, once again with PlayStation stuff all over them.

This time the Sony collab will feature on a pair of PG5s (the last time around they were PG2s), and in keeping with the timeline (and reflected in the white + blue colourway) this time the shoes are based on the PlayStation 5.

These…look like a general release pair of basketball shoes that you’d be able to find easily in a sports store at first, and then an outlet 3-6 months later. Which is fine! They look like tasteful, functional shoes you’d pick up for some shootaround.

Because of the minimal PlayStation branding, though, and because we now live in a reseller hellscape, I’d expect these to be very hard to find when they drop on May 14, especially since they’ll be releasing in the US on Nike’s heartbreaking SNKRs app.

If you’re not feeling the white colourway here, there’s a darker pair on the way at a later date that swaps out much of the upper for blue + black.

