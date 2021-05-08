See Games Differently

Screaming Into The Void

Zack Zwiezen

Published 2 hours ago: May 9, 2021 at 6:35 am -
Filed to:ksnapshot
screenshotscreenshot softwaresoftwaresportssystem softwareutility software
Screaming Into The Void
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Welcome to Snapshots, Kotaku’s weekly round-up of the best and coolest screenshots from around the web. This week I got a ton of emails from folks and it was hard to pick the best of the best. And look, our first screenshot from Resident Evil Village. I can’t wait to see what folks do with that game in the coming weeks!

Horizon: Zero Dawn (Screenshot: Scotty Oka (Email)) Horizon: Zero Dawn (Screenshot: Scotty Oka (Email))
Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Screenshot: Ajeesh (Email)) Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Screenshot: Ajeesh (Email))
Wipeout Omega Collection (Screenshot: Wade (Email)) Wipeout Omega Collection (Screenshot: Wade (Email))
Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Joshua Myers (Email)) Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Joshua Myers (Email))

“Don’t look at me I’m hideous! I’ve been in lockdown for a year.”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info. Here’s some more info about submitting a screenshot.

.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.