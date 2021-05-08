Screaming Into The Void

Welcome to Snapshots, Kotaku’s weekly round-up of the best and coolest screenshots from around the web. This week I got a ton of emails from folks and it was hard to pick the best of the best. And look, our first screenshot from Resident Evil Village. I can’t wait to see what folks do with that game in the coming weeks!

Horizon: Zero Dawn (Screenshot: Scotty Oka (Email))

Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Screenshot: Ajeesh (Email))

Wipeout Omega Collection (Screenshot: Wade (Email))

Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Joshua Myers (Email))

“Don’t look at me I’m hideous! I’ve been in lockdown for a year.”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info. Here’s some more info about submitting a screenshot.

