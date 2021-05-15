Babies Love High Kicks

This week on Snapshots get ready for some action! Get ready for some speed! Get ready for some… dead birds? Sure. That too. This week has some great screenshots from games like Resident Evil Village, New Pokemon Snap, and Far Cry 4.

Horizon: Zero Dawn (Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email))

Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Scotty Oka (Email))

New Pokemon Snap (Screenshot: Chris Blume (Email))

“KICK MORE! MORE KICKS!” Kid, I’m tired. Give me a moment to drink some more Monster and take a wicked piss. Then, only then, can I kick some more dudes.

.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info. Here’s some more info about submitting a screenshot.