See Games Differently

Babies Love High Kicks

Zack Zwiezen

Published 1 hour ago: May 16, 2021 at 6:15 am -
Filed to:kick
ksnapshotpokemon snapscreenshotscreenshot softwaresoftwaresystem softwarevideo games developed in japan
Babies Love High Kicks

This week on Snapshots get ready for some action! Get ready for some speed! Get ready for some… dead birds? Sure. That too. This week has some great screenshots from games like Resident Evil Village, New Pokemon Snap, and Far Cry 4.

Horizon: Zero Dawn (Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email)) Horizon: Zero Dawn (Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email))
Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Scotty Oka (Email)) Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Scotty Oka (Email))
New Pokemon Snap (Screenshot: Chris Blume (Email)) New Pokemon Snap (Screenshot: Chris Blume (Email))

“KICK MORE! MORE KICKS!” Kid, I’m tired. Give me a moment to drink some more Monster and take a wicked piss. Then, only then, can I kick some more dudes.

 .

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info. Here’s some more info about submitting a screenshot.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.