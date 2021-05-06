See Games Differently

Sony Sued For Restricting Its Digital Game Sales To PlayStation Store

Brian Ashcraft

Published 1 hour ago: May 6, 2021 at 9:00 pm -
Sony Sued For Restricting Its Digital Game Sales To PlayStation Store
Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images, Getty Images
Two years ago, Sony stopped selling digital download codes for its games through retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. And now the gaming giant has been hit with a class-action lawsuit.

Bloomberg reports that the proposed suit, Caccuri v. Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC in a San Fransico U.S. District Court, alleges that limiting the digital purchase of PlayStation games to the company’s own store creates an unlawful monopoly as there is no other source to purchase them.

According to the suit, “Sony’s monopoly allows it to charge supracompetitive prices for digital PlayStation games, which are significantly higher than their physical counterparts sold in a competitive retail market, and significantly higher than they would be in a competitive retail market for digital games.”

