The Forgotten City, A Roman-Themed Murder Mystery, Is Out Real Soon

One of the most enjoyable stories I’ve been able to tell in this job has been about The Forgotten City, an Australian Skyrim mod that ended up winning a Writers’ Guild award, the first ever handed out for a video game. That led its creator on a journey to turn the mod into a standalone game, and this July that game will finally be released.
If you haven’t played it, The Forgotten City is a total conversion for Skyrim that creator Nick Pearce built when he wasn’t working as a technology lawyer. It was set in a city built on Dwarves’ Law, where everyone in the city will be killed if anyone commits a crime. You discover the city after finding a note from an NPC who’s brother fell down the entrance to the city — and when you get to the city, you discover everyone has been killed. So the question remains: who’s responsible?
After years of development and a few rounds of local funding from Victoria, The Forgotten City is about to launch this July. The setting for The Forgotten City is set in Roman times, so there’s a few changes from the original mod, but the whodunnit premise is well and truly intact.
It’s great to see an Australian project come so far — and from such unusual roots. The original Forgotten City mod had over 3 million downloads, and if the standalone Forgotten City game gets anywhere near that, it’ll be a wonderful story for local game development. The backstory of The Forgotten City is a great read, and I’d fully recommend you go check it out here.