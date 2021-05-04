See Games Differently

Vinny Caravella, Alex Navarro, and Brad Shoemaker Leave Giant Bomb

Ash Parrish

Ash Parrish

Published 27 mins ago: May 5, 2021 at 5:00 am
Image: Giant Bomb
Vinny Caravella, Alex Navarro, and Brad Shoemaker, foundational members of the Giant Bomb team, announced today they are leaving the site.

During a live podcast recording on Twitch, the three announced that their last day is Friday. Giant Bomb founder Jeff Gerstmann is staying at the site for now.

Kotaku has reached out to Giant Bomb for comment.

Kotaku Staff Writer and Hornt Correspondent - Fanfiction Novelist - Unapologetically Black - Diversity Gelatinous Cube

