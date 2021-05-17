World Of Warcraft’s Chromie Confirmed To Be Trans In Huge Win For Inclusivity

After years of speculation, World of Warcraft has finally confirmed that one of the oldest NPCs in the game is transgender in what can only be described as a huge win for diversity and inclusivity.

Fans have long been curious about time-travelling dragonkin Chromie’s gender identity, but it looks like the recently released World of Warcaft: Folk & Fairy Tales of Azeroth has reignited the query.

During The Visage — a short story about Chromie’s past — a dragon asks her why she chose “to become female” at her coming-of-age ceremony. To which she simply replies “it suits me”.

Considering Chromie previously went by male pronouns earlier in the story in dragon-form, the answer seems pretty self-explanatory. However, this is the first time anyone from Blizzard has outwardly confirmed it.

Narrative Lead for World of Warcraft Steve Danuser took to Twitter to confirm the news.

“Pronoun usage through the course of the story was done deliberately. I encourage reading the story as a whole rather than just excerpts,” Danuser said.

“Prior to the Visage Day ceremony, Chronormu is he/him. Afterwards, she/her in both mortal and dragon forms.”

Pronoun usage through the course of the story was done deliberately. I encourage reading the story as a whole rather than just excerpts. Prior to the Visage Day ceremony, Chronormu is he/him. Afterwards, she/her in both mortal and dragon forms. — Steve Danuser (@SteveDanuser) May 14, 2021

Chromie has been a fan favourite NPC for almost as long as the game has been in existence. She was added in patch 1.2 way back in 2004 and has been winning our hearts over ever since.

READ MORE Blizzard Doesn't Want Diablo Confused With A Cartoon Dog

She’s had her fair share of cameos in all of the major expansions throughout the years, most recently appearing in Shadowlands in 2020.

Despite being the oldest character to be confirmed as transgender, Chromie isn’t the first. Last year, another trans character, Pelagos, was added in Shadowlands and used as an opportunity to discuss diversity in-game.

“We’re super happy, but I would definitely see Shadowlands as a step on this journey, not a destination,” Johnny Cash, lead quest designer, said of Pelagos when the news was announced last year.

World of Warcraft: Folks and Fairy Tales of Azeroth is out on May 25, before WoW Classic: The Burning Crusade enters our world in early June.