Evangelion Teams Up With Japanese Sake Maker To Recreate Misato’s Apartment

Brian Ashcraft

Published 1 day ago: June 6, 2021 at 10:00 pm -
Image: ©Asahi Shuzo | ©カラー

If you’ve seen Evangelion, then you’ve watched Misato Katsuragi drink at home. Her beer of choice? Ebisu. Her sake? Dassai.

This is not cheap sake and underscores the fact that Misato takes her drinking seriously. Plus, as evident in the anime, Misato has a wide variety of different Dassai releases — not just the brewery’s standard stuff, either. She’s a big fan!

(Asahi Shuzo, makers of Dassai, are featured in my book The Japanese Sake Bible. If you are interested in learning more about the brewery or sake in general, you can purchase the book here.)

Image: ©Asahi Shuzo | ©カラー Image: ©Asahi Shuzo | ©カラー

As Sirabee and Eva Info report, this month, Evangelion and Dassai are teaming up once again.

Image: ©Asahi Shuzo | ©カラー Image: ©Asahi Shuzo | ©カラー

From June 7 to July 31, the Dassai Ginza Store in Tokyo will be covered in Evangelion. (Note: due to covid-19, there will be limits on how many customers can enter the store at once.)

Image: ©Asahi Shuzo | ©カラー Image: ©Asahi Shuzo | ©カラー

Plus, the shop will recreate Misato’s boozy apartment, overturned sake bottles and all.

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, a robot anime, was released this past March and was a massive hit in Japan, making 7.42 billion yen ($87 million) in its first three weeks.

