See Games Differently

How To Watch E3 2021’s Summer Games Fest And Day Of The Devs

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 1 hour ago: June 10, 2021 at 10:26 pm -
Filed to:day of the devs
e3 2021summer game fest
How To Watch E3 2021’s Summer Games Fest And Day Of The Devs
Image: Summer Game Fest

Sure, we had the Battlefield reveal, but this year it’s the Double Fine/Geoff Keighley header that starts E3 2021 proper.

The double combo of Day of the Devs — an indie showcase organised by iam8bit and Double Fine — and the Summer Game Fest proper means we will begin E3 2021 with at least 30 new titles of all shapes and sizes, not to mention new DLC, updates and the like from existing titles.

Some of the games that will be shown have already been announced: Axiom Verge 2, Despelote, Road 96, Garden Story, soup pot, Behind The Frame, Asobu, Vokabulantis for instance. Evil Dead The Game, Bruce Campbell included, will be there. Gearbox will have a new title too — although with their own conference later in the week, it’s likely it’ll be a short reveal.

The Summer Game Fest stream will go live from 3:30am AEST, but the Summer Game Fest show itself will begin at 4:00am AEST. You can watch the stream via the embed below, or via this link.

The whole show will run for about 2 hours (likely with Day of the Devs included, although again this part isn’t fully clear). Around 30 publishers will show up, although some of the show will include live performances, so it won’t be back-to-back reveals.

For most people, the main stars of E3 2021 won’t show up until Sunday. That’s when Ubisoft, Devolver, Gearbox, Wholesome Direct and the second round of Guerilla Collective kicks off. But the opening days will have some fresh reveals and some solid indies that don’t deserve to get buried under the following days of non-stop coverage.

Plus, there’s always an outside chance Geoff Keighley gets to reveal Elden Ring. Right? (Probably not. Don’t get your hopes up.)

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.