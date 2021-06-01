Here’s All The Australian Times For E3 2021

E3 is back, but as an all-digital event. Many of the industry’s biggest players are following suit, turning to digital presentations to relay the spree of trailers, updates, reveals, and “just one more thing”s to the masses. Here’s what we know is coming so far.

Editor’s Note: This post has been updated with Australian timings for the Koch Media showcase.

Wholesome Direct – May 2021

Twee indie showcase Wholesome Direct will return this spring, organiser Wholesome Games announced in March. The idea behind Wholesome Direct is simple: present a slate of chill, low-stress games as a sort of antidote to the loud, bombastic games that tend to define these affairs. Date TBA, but Wholesome Direct’s submission form (since closed) says accepted presenters have until May 10 to get their ducks in a row, so the event likely won’t happen until some time after then.

Summer Game Fest – June 11, 4:00 am AEST

Last year, Geoff Keighley kicked off the inaugural Summer Game Fest, a months-long show of appreciation for the ouroboros of video game hype. For the most part, this meant slapping a Summer Game Fest logo in front of partnered streams, lending the promotional muscle of Keighley’s apparatus to already existent events. (In July, Summer Game Fest made more than 70 demos of indie games available on Xbox.)

In an announcement on May 20, Geoff Keighley said this year’s show would begin on June 10 with “more than a dozen” world premieres. “You’ll have 20 or 30 games together in this one big show,” he said in an interview with VGC.

It's official: #SummerGameFest returns LIVE starting on Thursday, June 10. This year the fun begins with KICKOFF LIVE! a big world premiere showcase show with @weezer performing, Day of the Devs w @iam8bit and more!https://t.co/Hp7WuLrjXk pic.twitter.com/8QBhEeGXUl — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 19, 2021

The official show begins at 4:00am AEST on June 11 for Australians, according to the official website.

Guerrilla Collective – June 5 and June 12

Guerrilla Collective will return this year for not one but two Saturdays in June, showing off more than 80 games from studios like Innersloth, 505 Games, and All In! Games. The first showcase will be followed by the Black Voices in Gaming series, dedicated to spotlighting games made by Black creators or starring Black protagonists. The second showcase will be followed immediately by the Wholesome Direct event. You’ll be able to stream it all via Guerrilla Collective’s Twitch channel.

E3 – June 12 through June 15

The mother of all gaming events, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, is back after taking 2020 off as a result of the covid-19 pandemic. This year, it returns as an all-digital event that, despite what rumours suggested, will be totally free. E3’s 2021 schedule hasn’t yet been revealed, but confirmed exhibitors include Nintendo, Xbox, Ubisoft, Capcom, Konami, Take-Two, Koch Media, and WB Games. Of those, only Ubisoft has confirmed a time and date. At the moment, Sony, Rockstar, Activision, and EA have not confirmed attendance.

Koch Primetime – June 12, 5:00am AEST

New Event Added – Friday, June 11, Noon PT / 3 PM ET. #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/xPTrBNSdrO — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) May 28, 2021

Koch Media, one of the brands under the ever-expanding Embracer Group, has announced that they’ll have a conference of their own on June 12 Australian time.

Koch Media includes publishing labels like Deep Silver, titles such as Biomutant, the new Timesplitters, and the Saints Row franchise. The group also recently signed a co-publishing deal with Starbreeze for PAYDAY 3, but with that game not scheduled for release until 2023, it’s unlikely they’d have much to reveal on that front. Still, Koch Media and the Embracer Group have quickly become one of the biggest publishers in the world: in November last year, the company bought out Mad Head Games, 34BigThings, Flying Wild Hog, pinball wizards Zen Studios, Nimble Giant Entertainment, Silent Games, A Thinking Ape Entertainment, IUGO Mobile, 95% of Quantic Lab, Purple Lamp Studios and Snapshot Games.

And that was just for November. Embracer Group also acquired Aspyr, Gearbox Software and Easybrain this February, with all three companies enjoying a combined value of more than $US2 billion. And that’s after having already bought companies like Saber Interactive, Coffee Stain Holding (which includes the publisher of indie games like Valheim), Bugbear Entertainment, New World Interactive and 4A Games.

In short, expect Koch to bring a lot of titles to the table.

Ubisoft Forward – June 13, 5:00 am AEST

Ubisoft’s big summer press conference, Ubisoft Forward, will land on the first day of the E3. So, what might the French mega-publisher reveal? At the moment, Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six Quarantine, and Rider’s Republic don’t have release dates. Ubisoft’s big three map games from last year — Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Immortals Fenyx Rising — all have expansions in the wings. And that’s to say nothing of the other venerable franchises under Ubisoft’s umbrella. Maybe this is the year we finally get a new Splinter Cell?

PC Gaming Show + Future Games Show – June 13

This year, PC Gamer’s PC Gaming Show and GamesRadar’s Future Games Show will air as a double-header. The long-running PC Gaming Show will likely be what it always is (a spree of upcoming PC games), but the Future Games Show is newer to the circuit, so it’s anyone’s guess as to what we might see. The recent spring showcase, from March, showed more than 40 games over the course of two hours. (Two! Full! Hours!)

Microsoft/Bethesda – June 14, 3:00 am AEST

If you’re keen to see whether or not we’ll finally get a glimpse of Starfield, the joint Xbox-Bethesda conference is the place to be. It’ll kick off from 3:00am AEST on Monday, June 14 for Australians, and will run for 90 minutes according to the Xbox Wire blog.

It’ll feature “everything you want to know about the epic gaming lineup coming out of this partnership, the incredible games coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases on Xbox Game Pass” and more, apparently. We should also get more clarification on games that were previously confirmed for 2021, like the upcoming Xbox launch of Microsoft Flight Simulator.

PAX Online – July 15 through July 18

PAX East, originally scheduled to run in early June, was cancelled and replaced with an all-digital event called Pax Online.

Game Developers Conference – July 19 through July 23

The annual Game Developers Conference will return, but as an all-digital event, nonetheless featuring the same buffet of talks, panels, Q-and-A sessions, and networking events. Fair warning: It’s not free, and it sure isn’t cheap. Passes start at hundreds of dollars.

EA Play Live – July 22

In a sign of the times for E3 — or rather, organisers ESA — EA has announced that they won’t be kicking their EA Play solo event on the weekend before E3 begins. The company announced this week that EA Play Live will begin on July 22 — usually the morning of July 23 for Australians.

EA Play Live is coming back July 22nd. Save the date! pic.twitter.com/qh9OOGhPTm — Electronic Arts (@EA) May 11, 2021

We’re still yet to see anything from the new Skate game, but we should get a heavy dose of Apex Legends and Battlefield 6, even though the latter is being officially revealed in June.

DreamHack Beyond – July 24-July 31

DreamHack Beyond is an at-home, completely virtual interactive experience showcasing the best that DreamHack has to offer. It’s a free event that allows you to play, make friends, explore and score exclusive loot.

There’s also game demos, cosplayers, tournaments and more.

QuakeCon – August 19-August 21

Bethesda’s QuakeCon, typically held annually in Dallas, will once again take place as a digital-only event this year, some time in the middle of August. Details TBA in June. Expect peace, love, and rockets.

GamesCom Opening Night Live – August 24

Despite issues and setbacks in rolling out covid-19 vaccines throughout the European Union, GamesCom, famously held in Cologne, Germany, will be a physical event this year. But the opening ceremony — a marquee event fittingly called Opening Night Live — will be streamed globally. Like last year’s event, Geoff Keighley will host. Expect “world exclusives” and “world reveals.”