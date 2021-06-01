Nvidia’s Latest Flagship Graphics Card Is The $US1,200 ($1,539) RXT 3080 Ti

On sale June 3 for a suggested retail price of $US1,199 ($1,538), the RTX 3080 Ti is here to make older Nvidia cards look like hot garbage in comparison. Too pricey? The RTX 3070 Ti goes on sale next week for only $US599 ($768).

You know the cycle by now. Nvidia released the vanilla 3080 and 3070 cards last September and October respectively. Now it’s time for the Ti versions, a step up from the non-Ti cards, for folks who like a little extra oomph, or people who need to be on the cutting edge even though the slightly older stuff is cheaper and nearly as effective.

If you’ve got an older card, say a 1080 Ti or a 2080 Ti, Nvidia has provided the following graph to demonstrate how much your card sucks now.

Graphic: Nvidia

The RTX 3080 Ti is powered by 34 Shader-TeraFLOPS, 67 RT-TeraFLOPS, 273 Tensor-TeraFLOPS, a 384-bit memory interface, and 12GB of GDDR6X. The RTX 3070 Ti has less, which is why it costs half as much.

Graphic: Nvidia

Both cards support all the latest graphical bells and whistles, from the all-important ray tracing to Nvidia’s own graphics-enhancing tech, like the impressive DLSS performance-boosting AI.

Of course, these prices depend on availability, so expect to pay a lot more if you have to get one on the secondary market. I’d like to imagine these will be widely available, much more so than the original RTC 3080 and 3070 cards, but I like to imagine lots of pleasant things that don’t happen.

Check out Nvidia’s website for more on the new cards.