Upgrade These Weapons In Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart First

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is filled with guns. Lots of guns. But only some of those guns will really help you carve your way to victory. From robot guns to lightning guns and everything in between, these are the weapons you’ll want to focus on upgrading in Rift Apart.

First, the Blast Pistol. This is the gun you start the game with, and it’ll end up being your loyal companion for most of your adventure.

The more you use your guns, the more you’ll be able to upgrade them. Each level unlocks new abilities, but it also lets you claim weapon skill tree upgrades that’ll add more powerful ammunition, faster reloading and greater ammo capacity. So if you want the best guns, you’ll have to focus on using them in battles and levelling them up as you travel.

The Blast Pistol is a gun you’ll be able to level up immediately — you should. Once you hit a few levels up, you’ll unlock its ‘three shot’ capabilities that give you rapid-fire machine gun blasts. These are great for clearing swathes of enemies, and the perfect way to deal with hordes.

But you shouldn’t focus on the Blast Pistol alone.

The next best gun in the game is the Lightning Strike — a high-powered blaster that unleashes chain lightning on your enemies.

Lightning Strike is the most powerful weapon in the game because you can use it to take on multiple enemies at once. Wherever you strike, chain lightning ensures every nearby enemy is caught in your web — and it also has the power to paralyse enemies for about five seconds once you level up the weapon.

While it’s not a whole lot, it usually provides a valuable break in combat, and the perfect opportunity to roll away and heal up. It also works very well against robots, and you’ll be facing off against a lot of them in your journey.

The next weapon worth upgrading is one of the less obvious options: the Void Repulser. This gun is unlocked later in the game, but it’s still worth nabbing. Rather than being a regular gun, this weapon acts as an energy shield to repel attacks. You’ll be able to keep it up in dire moments and have it absorb damage, and when you’re done you can release it with a bang to take down multiple enemies at once.

It’s not particular good for long-range attacks, but it becomes very powerful in a pinch.

You should also spend some time with the Glove of Doom. This doohickey unleashes small robots onto the battlefield, and while they don’t cause a lot of damage, they can distract enemies and provide cover fire if you’re low on health. Like the Void Repulser, this is another late game item, but it’s well worth picking up once it’s available in the weapons store.

As you journey through the game, you’ll unlock a bunch of other options, but not all of them are worth focusing on. As you lose ammo you will have to rely on your entire arsenal, but picking a few good guns to upgrade (like these) will give you the strategic advantage you need to succeed.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart launches for PS5 on June 11.