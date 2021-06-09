Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart In Australia

Rift Apart is the newest instalment in the long-running, much loved, Ratchet & Clank series. This sci-fi platformer sees the game’s two titular heroes separated from one another after they’re transported into an alternate dimension where their nemesis, Doctor Nefarious, has managed to conquer the universe.

With the help of Rivet, a Lombax from this alternate dimension, the two heroes now need to reunite with one another so they can return home, while also stopping Nefarious’ plan of conquering other universes.

If you’re a long-time fan of the series, or an interested newcomer that’s looking for something to play, we have good news for you. In Kotaku Australia’s review of the game, we call it a fantastic reason to finally commit to buying a PlayStation 5, among other praises:

Between all the running-and-gunning, shooting-and-looting and exploration, there’s plenty of beautiful, memorable moments that make the game worth experiencing. If you’re a fan of the franchise, you’ll find familiarity with the game’s arsenal of fun weaponry and space-faring adventures, but there’s no reason why new players can’t hop in and enjoy the game, too. It’s one of the most accessible games in the series so far, and perfect for anyone who loves a good story.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be available from June 11.

Where can you grab a cheap copy of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart?

Like most other PS5 titles, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart comes with a $124.95 price tag. If you want a copy that’s below $100, you can pick up a copy of Rift Apart through either Amazon and Catch for $98. Amazon also has the added bonus of free shipping.

After that, copies of the game seem to sit around the $108 (Kogan, Dick Smith) or $109 mark (JB Hi-Fi, Big W)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be available to play on the PS5 from June 11. Here are the cheapest prices around if you haven’t already placed pre-order:

Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for all the latest reviews, guides and info about the game.