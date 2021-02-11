See Games Differently

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Comes Out This June

Ethan Gach

Published 1 hour ago: February 12, 2021 at 3:15 am -
Filed to:action adventure games
Screenshot: Sony

Next-gen exclusive Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart releases on PS5 on June 11, Insomniac Games announced over on the PlayStation Blog today.

Announced last June, the action platformer is set to be a showpiece for PlayStation’s new hardware, including levels where players seamlessly hop between multiple worlds, something that wouldn’t have been possible on the PS4.

In addition, the game will feature two graphics modes, one playing the game in 4K at 30fps, and one playing the game at 60fps and a “lower resolution.” Unlike a few of Sony’s other first-party exclusives, including last year’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and this year’s upcoming Horizon Forbidden West, Rift Apart won’t be coming to PS4.

PS4 owners who do want to get their fill of anthropomorphized animals performing high tech hijinks can always check out 2016’s excellent remake of the first game in the Ratchet and Clank series. That game is also available to paid PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 for free as part of the new console’s PS Plus Collection.

